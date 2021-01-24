DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 62 vacancies on offer

The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Chandipur, Balasore has invited applications for the engagement of apprentice at Proof & Experimental Establishment (PXE) on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in the prescribed format on or before February 27, 2021.

"Application forms can be downloaded from the website- www.drdo.gov.in. Candidates are required to send scanned copies of their applications along with desired documents/certificates in PDF format through e-mail only to director@pxe.drdo.in," reads the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 62 vacancies, out of which, 14 vacancies are for Diploma in Computer Science Engineering, 7 each for Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering, Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, and ITI in Fitter, 4 each for Diploma in Electrical Engineering, and ITI in Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA), 3 for ITI in Electrician, 2 each for Diploma in Cinematography, Diploma in Civil Engineering, ITI in Electronics, ITI in Welder, ITI in Turner, and ITI in Mechanist, and 1 each for ITI in Diesel Mechanic, Diploma in Electronics Engineering, Diploma in Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, and Diploma in Survey Engineering.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.