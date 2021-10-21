Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 106 posts to begin on Nov 1
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 106 posts to begin on Nov 1

DRDO to recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from November 1 onwards on drdo.gov.in. 
Published on Oct 21, 2021 10:46 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Defence Research and Development Organization, DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. The registration process will begin on November 1 and will end on November 15, 2021. 

Interested candidates can apply online through website with uploading the self attested copies of relevant certificates and testimonials in support of age, qualification and caste. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Graduate Apprentice 50 Posts 
Technician (Diploma) Apprentice 30 Posts 
Trade Apprentice 26 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through Detailed Notification available here

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of percentage of mark secured by candidates at essential qualification level OR Personal Interview through Video Conferencing mode for shortlisted candidates only. 

Other Details

The period of training will be 12 months commencing from execution of the contract of apprenticeship. Selected candidates have to submit the ‘Medical Fitness Certificate’ at the time of joining. Candidates are not allowed to bring mobile/ pen drives/ laptops/ electronic devices/ camera at the time of interview. 

