DRDO CEPTAM 11: Registration for 561 posts begins at drdo.gov.in, direct link to apply here

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has started the registration for DRDO CEPTAM 11 on December 11, 2025. Candidates can apply for Centre for Personnel Talent Management, CEPTAM through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

The last date to apply is January 1, 2026. The last date for application fee payment is January 3, 2025 and correction window will open on January 4 and end on January 6, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill up 561 posts in the organisation.

Selection Process The selection process will comprise of Tier I and II examination. The exam will be CBT mode. For Tier-I & Tier-II (Part II) CBT exam, each question will carry 01 mark. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in both Tier-I & Tier-II (Part II). Candidates are therefore advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions. Minimum qualifying marks for Tier-I test and Part II of Tier–II (Subject Specific Test) is 40% for UR/OBC/EWS candidates and 35% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Application Fee STA -B: The application fee is ₹750/- for UR/OBC/EWS/MSP category and ₹500/- for Women/ SC/ST/PwBD/ #Ex-Servicemen.

Tech-A: The application fee for General/OBC/EWS/MSP is ₹600/- and Women/ SC/ST/PwBD/ #Ex-Servicemen is ₹500/-.

An amount of Rs. 500/- shall be refunded only to those candidates who appear in Tier-I exam. Fee is to be paid online through credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO.