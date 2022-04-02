DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019 for 1817 posts cancelled, notice here

Defence Research and Development Organisation has cancelled DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019. The reason to cancel the recruitment process has not been disclosed by the organisation yet. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in.

The <strong>notice</strong> reads, “ It is hereby informed that the further processing of recruitment against DRDO Entry Test: 2019-20/MTS advertisement published in the Employment News dated 21-27 December 2019 stands cancelled.”

Earlier the Tier I examination was postponed in April 2021 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then said that the new exam date would be intimated in due course of time, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the new exam date was never released.

The application process was started on December 23, 2019 and ended on January 23, 2020. This recruitment drive would have filled 1817 Multi Tasking Staff posts in the organisation. The selection process comprised of Tier I and Tier II examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DRDO.