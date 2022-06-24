DRDO RAC recruitment 2022: 630 Scientist vacancies on offer

Recruitment and Assessment centre( RAC) has notified vacancies for 630 Scientist 'B' vacancies in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA). Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of RAC at rac.gov.in. The last date for the submission of application is 21 days from the activation of link.

DRDO RAC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 630 vacancies of Scientist 'B' out of which 579 vacancies are for Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO, 8 vacancies in Scientist ‘B’ in DST, and 43 vacancies in Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA.

DRDO RAC recruitment 2022 application fee: General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay ₹100 as application fee. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.

DRDO RAC recruitment 2022 selection process: The candidates who have been selected for further consideration based on their GATE scores and/or Written Examination must appear in person for an interview in Delhi or another venue as decided by RAC and/or DRDO.

DRDO RAC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates are required to register online at the RAC website at https://rac.gov.in. After the success full registration candidates may login before the closing date of the advertisement to fill the application form online.

