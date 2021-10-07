Home / Education / Employment News / DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for JRF and RA posts on drdo.gov.in
Published on Oct 07, 2021 10:53 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Defence Food Research Laboratory, Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications from candidates to apply for JRF and RA posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. 

The selected candidates shall register for Ph.D in their respective subjects and candidates who are interested to register for Ph.D only apply and others need not apply. This recruitment drive will fill up 5 posts in the organization. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Junior Research Fellow 4 Posts
  • Research Associate 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

  • JRF: M.Sc/ M.Tech with first class and NET/GATE qualification. 
  • RA: Ph.D or equivalent degree or having 3 years of research, teaching and design and development experience after MSc/ME/M.Tech with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal. 

Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates shall be called for a written test/ interview at Defence Food Research Laboratory, Mysore. Information will be sent through e-mail/ speed post to the shortlisted candidates. 

Detailed Notification Here

Where to Apply

Candidates will have to send the filled-up application form along with copies of testimonials/documents to the Director, Defence Food Research Laboratory, Siddhartha Nagar, Mysore- 570011 through speed post only. 

