DSE Odisha to recruit 11403 Teachers posts, registration begins Jan 3

DSE Odisha will recruit candidates for Teachers posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of DSE Odisha on dseodisha.in.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Directorate of Secondary Education, DSE Odisha has invited applications from candidates to apply for the Initial Appointee Teachers post. Candidates who want to apply online can apply through the official site of DSE Odisha on dseodisha.in. The registration process will begin on January 3 and will end on January 31, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 11403 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • TGT Arts: 3308 Posts
  • TGT Science: 3914 Posts
  • Hindi Teacher: 1753 Posts
  • Sanskrit Teacher: 1188 Posts
  • Telugu Teacher: 22 Posts
  • Physical Education Teacher: 1218 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

The selection will be made on the basis of result of computer-based competitive exam. Candidates shortlisted from the rank list will be called to get their documents verified at District level. 

Application Fees

Candidates shall pay 600/- as processing fee. In case of candidates of SC, ST and PwD category 400/- is to be paid as application processing fee. The payment will be made through the online payment gateway on the online application page. 

 

