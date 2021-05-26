DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply 7,236 TGTs, assistant teachers and other posts

The application process to fill 7,236 DSSSB vacancies for various posts, including Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Assistant teachers is underway. The last date to apply online for these posts is June 24.

Out of 7,236 vacancies, 6,886 are for a teaching posts, 278 for LDC, 50 for counsellor, 12 for Head Clerk and 12 for Patwari.

Interested and eligible candidate can apply for the above-mentioned post on the official website of DSSSB at https://dsssbonline.nic.in/

Examination Scheme: The questions in the examination will be bilingual ( Hindi and English both except for the Language papers which would be the concerned language only.

Age limit: For TGT posts candidates’ age should be below 32 years and for the post Assistant Teacher Primary/ Assistant Teacher Nursery, Counselor, Head clerk candidates age should not exceed 30 years.

For LDC candidates age should be between 18 to 27 and for the post of Patwari candidates age should be between 21 to 27

How to apply for the posts

Visit the official website of DSSSB at https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the hyperlink link FOR ONLINE APPLICATION REGISTRATION SYSTEM (OARS)

A new page will be displayed on your screen

Register yourself by submitting the necessary details

Your Login ID/password will be sent to your registered email id

Key in your credentials and complete your application process

Submit the application fee

Keep the hard copy of same for future use