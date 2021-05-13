DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 7236 TGT and other posts, details here

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has invited applications from candidates to apply for TGT and other posts. Eligible candidates can check the notification of the posts on the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The application process for the posts will begin on May 25 and will end on June 24, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 7236 posts in the organization. Candidates must apply online through the website dsssbonline.nic.in. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies TGT 6258 Posts Assistant Teacher Primary 554 Posts Assistant Teacher Nursery 74 Posts LDC 278 Posts Counselor 50 Posts Head Clerk 12 Posts Patwari 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the complete educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be made through the One Tier/ Two Tier examination scheme and skill test. DSSSB will conduct One-tier and two-tier examinations for the postcodes as per the examination scheme given in Annexure V. The examination questions will be bilingual except for the Language papers which would be in the language concerned only.

Application fees

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to pay ₹100/- as examination fees. Women and SC/ST/ PWD and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.

Detailed Notification Here