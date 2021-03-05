DSSSB Recruitment 2021: More than 1800 vacancies notified for various posts

Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board on Thursday released an advertisement to fill more than 1800 vacancies under various departments under the Govt of NCT of Delhi. The various department under which recruitments will be made include: Delhi Jal Board, Directorate of Ayush, Delhi Transport Corporation and Municipal Corporation of Delhi, among many others.

The online application process to fill these vacancies will start on March 15 and the last date to apply will be April 14, 2021.

Intersted candidates should visit http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/current-vacanciesDelhi-subordinate-services-selection-board to check details regarding qualification, age limit, fee etc. Once the application process starts, candidates can apply online through the website httD://dsssbonline.nic.in .

Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted. The date of examinations will be intimated in due course.

Here is the direct link to check official notification for DSSSB recruitment advertisement number 01/21.