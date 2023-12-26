DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 109 Section Officer posts from January 9

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released notification for the recruitment to the post of Section Officer (Horticulture) today, December 26. The application process will commence on January 9. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is February 7. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB Recruitment 2023: 108 vacancies for Section Officer (Horticulture)

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 108 vacancies of Section Officer (Horticulture). Out of 108 vacancies, 89 vacancies are for the Municipal Corporations of Delhi, and 19 vacancies are for the New Delhi Municipal Council.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18-32 years for SO ( Horticulture) posts in the New Delhi Municipal Council. The maximum age of the candidates should be 18-27 years for SO ( Horticulture) posts in Municipal Corporations of Delhi.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: Candidates have to pay ₹100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the Application fee.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 examination pattern: DSSSB will conduct Two Tier Examination.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.