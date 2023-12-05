close_game
DSSSB recruitment 2023: Apply for 80 WO, PO, PWO posts from today at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 05, 2023 01:11 PM IST

Applications are invited for 80 WO, PO, and PWO posts.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for the post of Welfare Officer / Probation Officer / Prison Welfare Officer in various departments under Advt. No 04/ 2023. The application process will commence today, November 5 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 3, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB recruitment 2023: Apply for 80 WO, PO, PWO posts from today(HT file)

This recruitment drive aims to fill 80 vacancies of Welfare Officers / Probation Officers / Prison Welfare Officers.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.

DSSSB recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Next, click on LINK TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POSTS CURRENTLY ADVERTISED BY DSSSB

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

