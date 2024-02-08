DSSSB recruitment 2024: Apply for 567 MTS posts till March 8
DSSSB invites applications for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) post.
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). The applictaion process commenced today, February 8, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Direct link to apply
DSSSB recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 567 posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS).
DSSSB recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates must pay ₹100 as an applictaion fee. Women candidates and candidates from Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Ex-serviceman categories are exempted from paying the application fee.
DSSSB recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Apply online
Fill out the applictaion form
Upload all the required details
Pay the applictaion fee
Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.