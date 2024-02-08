DSSSB recruitment 2024: Apply for 567 MTS posts till March 8

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). The applictaion process commenced today, February 8, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 8. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB recruitment drive to fill 567 MTS posts

DSSSB recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 567 posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS).

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

DSSSB recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates must pay ₹100 as an applictaion fee. Women candidates and candidates from Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Ex-serviceman categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

DSSSB recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply online

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.