DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB Stenographer Grade III recruitment examination can download the skill test admit card online at dsssbonline.nic.in.
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the DSSSB Stenographer Grade III skill test on its official website.
The board will conduct the Stenographer Grade-III Skill Test from February 09 to March 16, 2021.
Direct link to download DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card 2021.
How to download DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card 2021:
Visit the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Generate/Print eAdmit Card"
Select your test
Key in your credentials and login
The DSSSB Stenographer Grade III admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.
