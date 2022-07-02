DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 62 Assistant Professor posts

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, DCAC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for Assistant Professor posts through the official site of DCAC on dcac.du.ac.in. The last date to pay for the posts is till July 22, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 62 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Commerce: 24 Posts

Computer Science: 2 Posts

Economics: 7 Post

English: 5 Posts

Journalism: 5 Posts

Hindi: 4 Posts

History: 2 Posts

Mathematics: 2 Posts

Political Science: 9 Posts

Environment Studies: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees for Assistant Professor is ₹500/- for UR/ OBC/ EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants. Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. Payment should be made online only, through credit/debit card/Net Banking.