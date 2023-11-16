close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 305 Professor & Associate Professor posts at du.ac.in

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 305 Professor & Associate Professor posts at du.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 16, 2023 08:22 PM IST

Delhi University will recruit candidates for Professor and Associate Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply at du.ac.in.

University of Delhi has invited applications for Professor and Associate Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. The last date to apply is till November 22, 2023.

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 305 Professor & Associate Professor posts
DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 305 Professor & Associate Professor posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 305 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Vacancy Details

  • Associate Professor: 210 posts
  • Professor: 95 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The Screening Committee will draw a list of all the candidates indicating the research score scored by them in descending order i.e. starting from the candidate getting the highest marks towards the candidates getting the lower marks. The screened candidates will be called for interview round. The screened candidates called for interview should report along with all the testimonials/certificates in original along with valid photo ID.

Application Fees

The application fees is 2000/- for UR/OBC/EWS category for Associate Professor post. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants. Payment should be made online only, through credit/debit card/Net Banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DU.

Detailed Notification Here

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out