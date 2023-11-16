DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 305 Professor & Associate Professor posts at du.ac.in

University of Delhi has invited applications for Professor and Associate Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. The last date to apply is till November 22, 2023. DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 305 Professor & Associate Professor posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 305 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Associate Professor: 210 posts

Professor: 95 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The Screening Committee will draw a list of all the candidates indicating the research score scored by them in descending order i.e. starting from the candidate getting the highest marks towards the candidates getting the lower marks. The screened candidates will be called for interview round. The screened candidates called for interview should report along with all the testimonials/certificates in original along with valid photo ID.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹2000/- for UR/OBC/EWS category for Associate Professor post. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants. Payment should be made online only, through credit/debit card/Net Banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DU.

