DU recruitment 2022: 69 Assistant Professors posts in Hindu College on offer

Published on Sep 17, 2022 01:10 PM IST

Hindu College has invited applications for 69 posts of Assistant Professors.

ByHT Education Desk

Delhi University's Hindu College has invited applications for 69 posts of Assistant Professors. The application process is underway and the last date for receipt of application is October 1 or two weeks from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News. The application was published in the employment news issue of 17- 23 September. Candidates can apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

DU recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 69 vacancies of Assistant Professors.

DU recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 500 for UR/OBC/EWS category. The application fee is exempted from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.

Direct link to apply

DU recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required details

Submit and take print out for future reference.

Interested candidates can check detailed notification here.

