DU Recruitment 2022: Non-Teaching posts on offer

University of Delhi's Sri Venkateswara College has invited application for various non teaching posts. Candidates can check detailed notification on the official website at svc.ac.in and apply for the same. The last date of submission of online application is 21st July, 2022 or 21 days from date of publishing the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.

DU Faculty Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: Thsi recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3 vacancies are for the post of Laboratory Assistant, 33 vacancies are for the post of Laboratory Attendant, 7 vacancies are for the post of Library Attendant, 2 vacancies are for the post of Junior Assistant, and 1 vacancy is each for the post of Assistant, Senior Assistant, Senior Personal Assistant, Librarian, and Administrative Officer.

The application fees for is ₹500 for UR/ OBC/ EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women candidates.

For eligibility criteria and other details read here.

Direct link to apply here.

