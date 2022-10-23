DU recruitment 2022: Shivaji College to recruit Assistant Professors

Shivaji College of university of Delhi has invited applications for Assistant Professor posts. the application process is underway an the deadline for the submission of application form is November 7 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. Interested candidates can apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Candidates in the UR/OBC/EWS category must pay a 500 rupees application fee. There is no application fee for women, SC, ST, or PwBD.

DU recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 101 vacancies of Assistant Professor vacancies.

Biochemistry: 3

Botany: 5

Chemistry: 10

Commerce: 12

Computer Science: 4

Economics: 5

English: 4

Environmental Science: 2

Geography: 5

Hindi: 7

History: 4

Mathematics: 6

Physical Education: 1

Physics: 12

Political Science: 10

Sanskrit: 2

Sociology:1

Zoology: 8

DU recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in till November 7or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON