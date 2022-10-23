Home / Education / Employment News / DU recruitment 2022: Shivaji College to recruit Assistant Professors

DU recruitment 2022: Shivaji College to recruit Assistant Professors

employment news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 05:01 PM IST

Shivaji College of university of Delhi has invited applications for Assistant Professor posts.

DU recruitment 2022: Shivaji College to recruit Assistant Professors
DU recruitment 2022: Shivaji College to recruit Assistant Professors
ByHT Education Desk

Shivaji College of university of Delhi has invited applications for Assistant Professor posts. the application process is underway an the deadline for the submission of application form is November 7 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. Interested candidates can apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Candidates in the UR/OBC/EWS category must pay a 500 rupees application fee. There is no application fee for women, SC, ST, or PwBD.

DU recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 101 vacancies of Assistant Professor vacancies.

Biochemistry: 3

Botany: 5

Chemistry: 10

Commerce: 12

Computer Science: 4

Economics: 5

English: 4

Environmental Science: 2

Geography: 5

Hindi: 7

History: 4

Mathematics: 6

Physical Education: 1

Physics: 12

Political Science: 10

Sanskrit: 2

Sociology:1

Zoology: 8

DU recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in till November 7or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment jobs
recruitment jobs

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out