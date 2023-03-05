DU Recruitment 2023: LSR to recruit 89 Assistant professors

Delhi University's Lady Shri Raam college has invited applications for 89 vacancies of Assistant professors. The application process is underway and the deadline for the last date of the receipt of the applictaion is March 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

DU Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 89 vacancies of Assistant professors.

Delhi University recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹500 as an application fee. The application fee is exempted for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.

Delhi University recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in

Register and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.