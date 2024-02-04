 DU Recruitment 2024: Apply for 36 Non Teaching posts - Hindustan Times
DU Recruitment 2024: Apply for 36 Non Teaching posts

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 04, 2024 04:41 PM IST

Delhi University will recruit candidates for Non Teaching posts. Details here.

University of Delhi has invited applications for Non Teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 36 posts in the organization.

The last date to apply for the posts is till February 17, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Senior Technical Assistant: 3 posts
  • Technical Assistant: 6 posts
  • Laboratory Assistant: 12 posts
  • Laboratory Attendant: 15 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test and skill test. The written test time duration is for 2 hours and maximum marks is 400. All the questions shall be compulsory. Each question carries 04 marks. There shall be negative marking of 01 mark for each wrong answer.

Skill test duration is for 1 hour, and the team will comprise of 100 marks questions. The skill test may include descriptive/MCQ based questions in addition to Practical Test.

Application Fees

  • General/Unreserved Category: Rs. 1000/-
  • OBC (NCL)/ EWS and Women Category: Rs. 800/-
  • SC/ST and PwBD Category: Rs. 600/-

The fee should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.

Detailed Notification Here

Exam and College Guide
