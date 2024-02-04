University of Delhi has invited applications for Non Teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 36 posts in the organization. DU Recruitment 2024: Apply for 36 Non Teaching posts

The last date to apply for the posts is till February 17, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Senior Technical Assistant: 3 posts

Technical Assistant: 6 posts

Laboratory Assistant: 12 posts

Laboratory Attendant: 15 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test and skill test. The written test time duration is for 2 hours and maximum marks is 400. All the questions shall be compulsory. Each question carries 04 marks. There shall be negative marking of 01 mark for each wrong answer.

Skill test duration is for 1 hour, and the team will comprise of 100 marks questions. The skill test may include descriptive/MCQ based questions in addition to Practical Test.

Application Fees

General/Unreserved Category: Rs. 1000/-

OBC (NCL)/ EWS and Women Category: Rs. 800/-

SC/ST and PwBD Category: Rs. 600/-

The fee should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.

Detailed Notification Here