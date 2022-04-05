Home / Education / Employment News / Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2972 posts, details here
employment news

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2972 posts, details here

Eastern Railway to recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RRCER on rrcer.com.
Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2972 posts, details here
Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2972 posts, details here
Published on Apr 05, 2022 09:40 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Eastern Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RRCER on rrcer.com. The registration process will open on April 11 and will close on May 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 2972 posts in the organisation.

Applications must be submitted online and no other mode of submission of applications would be entertained. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Howrah Division: 659 Posts
  • Liluah Division: 612 Posts
  • Sealdah Division: 297 Posts
  • Kanchrapara Division: 187 Posts
  • Malda Division: 138 Posts
  • Asansol Division: 412 Posts
  • Jamalpur Division: 667 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 percent marks, in aggregate, from recognised Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/ SCVT. The age limit should be between 15 years of age to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection of a candidate for training slot of a unit of Eastern railway will be on the basis of merit prepared in respect of all eligible candidates, who apply against the notification.

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/-. No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC/ ST/ PWBD/ Women candidates.

Detailed Notification Here 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
eastern railway apprentice sarkari naukri + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out