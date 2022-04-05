Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2972 posts, details here

Eastern Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RRCER on rrcer.com. The registration process will open on April 11 and will close on May 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 2972 posts in the organisation.

Applications must be submitted online and no other mode of submission of applications would be entertained. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Howrah Division: 659 Posts

Liluah Division: 612 Posts

Sealdah Division: 297 Posts

Kanchrapara Division: 187 Posts

Malda Division: 138 Posts

Asansol Division: 412 Posts

Jamalpur Division: 667 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 percent marks, in aggregate, from recognised Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/ SCVT. The age limit should be between 15 years of age to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection of a candidate for training slot of a unit of Eastern railway will be on the basis of merit prepared in respect of all eligible candidates, who apply against the notification.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC/ ST/ PWBD/ Women candidates.

Detailed Notification Here