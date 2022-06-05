ECIL recruitment 2022: 40 vacancies of Tradesman on offer, details here
- ECIL has invited applications for the post of Tradesman - B vacancies. Apply at careers.ecil.co.in.
The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online applications for Tradesman - B vacancies. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is June 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ECIL at careers.ecil.co.in.
ECIL recruitment 2022 age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should be 28 years as on the last date of the submission of application form.
ECIL recruitment vacancy details: this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies out of which 11 posts are for the post of Electronic Mechanic/R&TV, 12 posts are for the post of Fitter, 3 posts are for Electrician, 10 posts are for the Machinist, and 4 posts are for the Turner.
ECIL recruitment selection process: The selection process will consist of two stages: written tests and trade tests. No interviews will be held.
ECIL recruitment: How to apply
Visit the official website of ECIL at careers.ecil.co.in
On the homepage, click on Advt No: 11/ 2022
Fill the application form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Candidates can check detailed notification here.
