EIL opens recruitment of Management Trainees through GATE 2025, check vacancies, eligibility and more

Engineers India Limited, EIL, is inviting online applications from candidates for the recruitment of Management Trainees (MT) through GATE 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment process can submit their applications on the official website of EIL at recruitment.eil.co.in. EIL has opened applications for recruitment of Management Trainees through GATE 2025,

According to the official notification, “Graduate Engineers or final year students of Engineering from relevant disciplines who have appeared in GATE 2025 examination and cleared the exam, keen on taking up challenging career in Engineers India Limited may apply.”

The last date to submit applications is April 7, 2025.

As per the official notification, candidates can apply for one post only - either for MT (Construction) or for MT (Others).

Following is the vacancy detail:

Chemical: 12 posts

Mechanical: 14 posts

Civil: 18 posts

Electrical: 8 posts

Qualifications required

To be eligible to apply, applicants must have passed full time Engineering Degree course -B.E. / B.Tech./B.Sc (Engg) in minimum qualifying period with minimum 65 per cent marks. As mentioned above, only candidates who appeared in GATE 2025 examination for relevant disciplines (Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Electrical Engineering), can apply.

Furthermore, only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

Age limit

Follow is the category-wise maximum age limit as on July 1, 2025 as mentioned in the official notification of EIL.

General - 25 years

OBC (Non creamy layer) - 28 years

SC/ ST - 30 years

PWD(General) - 35 years

PWD (OBC-NCL) - 38 years

PWD (SC/ ST) - 40 years

Selection process:

EIL informed that shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for Group Discussion and Interview at Delhi. ]

“Only shortlisted candidates will be informed for interview through email on their registered email IDs. All such candidates, eligible for interview will be paid to & fro limited to III AC Sleeper Rail Fare by the shortest route from the mailing address, as mentioned in the application, to the interview centre,” the notification reads.

The selection of candidates will be based on the details provided. Therefore, it is necessary that only accurate, full and correct information is furnished by the applicants.

Any false or incorrect information may result in disqualification from the selection process, at any stage, EIL said.

Candidates must note that all details given in the online form will be treated as final and no changes will be entertained.

Selected candidates will undergo training of one year at any of its offices - Head Office - New Delhi, Gurugram Office, Regional Offices at Chennai/ Vadodara/ Kolkata, Branch Office at Mumbai, Inspection Offices or Project Sites etc. in India. Thereafter, posting can be at any of these offices and Project Sites in India and abroad.

EIL Management Trainees Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates may follow the steps mentioned below to apply for EIL Management Trainees post:

Visit the official website at recruitment.eil.co.in. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Go to “Recruitment of Management Trainees” section Select “Post to Apply” i.e. “MT-Construction” OR “MT-Others” Click on “New Registration Details” for initial registration and fill the online form with all the relevant details. On successful submission of online form, a Registration no. will be generated. Note down the “Registration no.” as the same would be required for all future correspondence. Candidate must mention his/ her correct GATE 2025 registration no. (as appearing in GATE Admit Card-2025). Candidate has to ensure filling up of correct information. In case of filling up of wrong or invalid information, the application will be summarily rejected. Documents required: Scanned copy of their passport size photograph in .jpg/.jpeg format of maximum 75 KB size, scanned copy of signature in .jpg/.jpeg format of maximum 25 KB size, scanned copy of caste certificate for SC, ST and OBC (NCL) candidates and disability certificates for Person with Disabilities (PWD) candidates in .jpg/.jpeg format of maximum 500 KB size, scanned copy of percentage conversion certificate issued by competent authority from Institute/University in .jpg/.jpeg format of maximum 500 KB size. In case where the declared result is already in percentage, student should upload a self-certification regarding the same, EIL stated. Fill the details online for final submission and submit. Upon successful submission, an auto generated mail will be sent on the registered email Id. The candidates are required to take printout of the application after submission of online form. They are required to keep the printout of the application, which will be required at the time of Personal Interview in case they are short listed.

For more related details candidates are advised to visit the official website.