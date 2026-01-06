EMRS Answer Key 2025: ESSE provisional key released, download link here

The National Education Society for Tribal Students has released the EMRS Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for EMRS Staff Selection Exam 2025 can download the provisional key through the official website of EMRS.

The provisional key will be available to 2-3 days for candidates to raise objections. All the candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the answer(s) with a non- refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question as processing charges.

Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered.

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be prepared by them. The decision of subject experts on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.

The ESSE 2025 was held on December 13, 14 and 21, 2025. For Principal, Accountant posts, the exam was held on December 13, for PGT, TGT and Misc. Teachers posts, the exam was held on December 14 and on December 21, Hostel Warden, Female Staff Nurse and Jr. Secretariat Assistant post exam was held. For more related details candidates can check the official website of EMRS.