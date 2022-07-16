Home / Education / Employment News / ESIC recruitment 2022: 28 Specialist Grade-II Junior Scale vacancies on offer
ESIC recruitment 2022: 28 Specialist Grade-II Junior Scale vacancies on offer

  • ESIC recruitment: Applications are invited for 28 vacancies of Specialist Grade-II Junior Scale.
Published on Jul 16, 2022 06:22 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), has invited applications for the 28 vacancies of Specialist Grade-II Junior Scale. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of online application form in prescribed format is July 26.

ESIC recruitment vacancies details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 28 vacancies of Specialist Grade– II (Junior Scale).

ESIC recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 45 years as on July 26.

ESIC recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay 500 as application fee. The application fee is exempted from SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates (ESIC Employees), Women Candidates & Ex Servicemen.

Candidates have to submit the duly filled and signed Application Form in the Performa along with self-attested copies of certificates is to be sent in a cover super-scribed “Application for the post of Specialist Gr. II (Jr. Scale)”, for Delhi Region”, Specialty applied for _____________” preferably by Speed Post so as to reach the following addresses by July 26.

Additional Commissioner/Regional Director,

ESI Corporation,

DDA Complex Cum Office, 3rd & 4th Floor,

Rajendra Place, Rajendra Bhawan,

New Delhi-110008.

Notification here

