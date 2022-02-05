ESIC to conduct online walk-in interview to recruit specialists & Sr residents

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released a notice on Saturday, February 05, 2022, regarding online walk-in interview for 24 vacancies in 2 posts. The walk-in interview will be conducted for the Full time/Part time Specialist and Senior Resident posts on February 09, 2022, and every Wednesday thereafter at the ESIC hospital, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

The recruitment for full time/part time Specialist and Senior Resident posts is being conducted for a one year contract. Interested candidates can submit their applications, along with application form that will be provided at the time of interview, in the office of the Medical Superintendent in the ESIC hospital, Rudrapur, for the walk-in interview.

Candidates can apply for 8 vacancies under Anaesthesia, Radiology, Pulmonary Medicine, General Medicine, Orthopaedics, Gyne and Obs, Paediatrics, and ENT departments of the full time/part time Specialists posts. Candidates should possess an MBBS and PG Degree or equivalent from recognised university, with 3 years’ experience or PG diploma with 5years’ experience in respective specialty after PG.

Senior Resident candidates can apply for 16 vacancies under Surgery, Anaesthesia, Radiology, Pulmonary Medicine, Casualty/Medicine, Orthopedics, Gyne and Obs, and Paediatrics departments. Eligible candidates should possess a PG Degree or Diploma Candidates from recognized university in the concern specialty.

The age limit for full time/part time Specialist candidates is less than 67 years as on date of interview, and the age limit should not exceed 35 years for Senior Resident candidates, as on date of interview.

Candidates are required to carry original certificates, self attested photocopies of relevant documents/certificates in support of Age, Qualifications, Category, Experience, MCI/State Registration, and two recent passport-size photographs at the time of the interview.

Candidates are requested to report in the office of the Medical Superintendant between 9 am and 11 am on the day of the interview. According to the notice, Candidates who have already completed 03 years of Senior Residency, need not apply under the Senior Residency Scheme.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification before applying. Candidates can keep checking the ESIC website at https://www.esic.nic.in/ for more information.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON