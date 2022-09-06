Home / Education / Employment News / FCI Recruitment 2022: Registration for 5043 Non-Executive posts begins today

FCI Recruitment 2022: Registration for 5043 Non-Executive posts begins today

employment news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 10:11 AM IST

FCI Recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates can apply up to October 6 on recruitmentfci.in.

ByHT Education Desk

FCI Recruitment 2022: Food Corporation of India will begin the application process for recruitment to Non-Executive posts today, September 6. Eligible candidates can apply online on recruitmentfci.in. The registration process will end on October 5, 2022.

This drive is to fill up 5,043 posts in the organisation. Here are more details about the vacancies:

North zone: 2,388 posts

South zone: 989 posts

East zone: 768 posts

West zone: 713 posts

NE zone: 185 posts

FCI will hold exam in 2 phases for selecting candidates. Those who apply for the post of Steno.Grade-II (Post code-C) will need to take Paper -III in the second phase.

The application fees is 500 for all categories and it should be paid by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets, UPI by providing information as asked on the screen.

For more information, check the notification here.

Sign out