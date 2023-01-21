Home / Education / Employment News / GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Apply for 277 Executive posts at gailonline.com

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Apply for 277 Executive posts at gailonline.com

employment news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 04:26 PM IST

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Applications are invited for 277 Executive posts till Feb 2, 2023.

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Apply for 277 Executive posts at gailonline.com(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Apply for 277 Executive posts at gailonline.com(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

GAIL India Limited has invited applications for Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of GAIL on gailonline.com. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 2, 2023.

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 277 Executive posts.

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the UR/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of 200. However, SC/ ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Direct link to apply

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at gailonline.com

On the homepage, click on the career link

Register and fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the fee and take the printout for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gail jobs
gail jobs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out