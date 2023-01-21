GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Apply for 277 Executive posts at gailonline.com
GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Applications are invited for 277 Executive posts till Feb 2, 2023.
GAIL India Limited has invited applications for Executive posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of GAIL on gailonline.com. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 2, 2023.
GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 277 Executive posts.
GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the UR/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹200. However, SC/ ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.
GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at gailonline.com
On the homepage, click on the career link
Register and fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Submit the fee and take the printout for future reference.
Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here.