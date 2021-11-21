Home / Education / Employment News / GMCH, Chandigarh invites applications to fill 162 group C staff nurse posts
GMCH, Chandigarh invites applications to fill 162 group C staff nurse posts

  • Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh has invited applications till December 27 to fill 162 staff nurse positions. 
GMCH, Chandigarh invites applications to fill 162 group C staff nurse posts(Shutterstock)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh has invited applications to fill 162 staff nurse positions. The last date for submission of the application forms is December 27.

“Online applications are invited for filling up group C posts of Staff Nurse (nursing officer) in GMCH, sector 32, Chandigarh on temporary basis, but likely to continue,” reads the job notice.

Candidates with diploma in general nursing and midwifery course or BSc nursing and registered as nurse and midwife with state nursing council are eligible to apply with the condition that they should have ICT skill course essentially required as mentioned in the job notice.

Candidates should be between 18 and 37 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Selection to staff nurse post will be through a written exam. There will no interview. The written exam will comprise questions from subject knowledge of concerned post and practical assessment type questions.

Sunday, November 21, 2021
