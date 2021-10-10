Goa: GPSC to fill 19 positions in various departments, know more
- GPSC will recruit candidates to fill 19 different positions in various departments and organisations. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms, online, on or before October 22.
Published on Oct 10, 2021 11:26 AM IST
The Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications to fill 19 positions in various departments and organisations. For this recruitment, the application forms are available on the official website of the Commission. The candidates can fill and submit the forms on or before October 22.
Goa public service commission recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
- Dietician: 1 post in the directorate of health services
- Junior Ophthalmic Surgeon: 1 post
- Junior Orthopaedic Surgeon: 1 post
- Junior Radiologist: 1 post
- Lecturer in surgery: 6 posts in Goa medical college
- Lecturer in medicine: 1 post in Goa medical college
- Assistant Professor in Allied Health Science courses in Medical Imaging Technology: 2 posts
- Assistant Professor in Allied Health Science courses in Optometry: 2 posts
- Librarian in Goa college of home science: 1 post
- Planning Officer: 2 posts in the directorate of industries, trade and commerce
- Deputy town planner: 1 post in town and country planning department
Graduates, postgraduates, diploma holders and others can apply for the posts based on the job requirements. For details regarding the eligibility condition candidates can refer to the job notice given below:
