Goa: GPSC to fill 19 positions in various departments, know more

The Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications to fill 19 positions in various departments and organisations. For this recruitment, the application forms are available on the official website of the Commission. The candidates can fill and submit the forms on or before October 22.

Goa public service commission recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Dietician: 1 post in the directorate of health services

Junior Ophthalmic Surgeon: 1 post

Junior Orthopaedic Surgeon: 1 post

Junior Radiologist: 1 post

Lecturer in surgery: 6 posts in Goa medical college

Lecturer in medicine: 1 post in Goa medical college

Assistant Professor in Allied Health Science courses in Medical Imaging Technology: 2 posts

Assistant Professor in Allied Health Science courses in Optometry: 2 posts

Librarian in Goa college of home science: 1 post

Planning Officer: 2 posts in the directorate of industries, trade and commerce

Deputy town planner: 1 post in town and country planning department

Graduates, postgraduates, diploma holders and others can apply for the posts based on the job requirements. For details regarding the eligibility condition candidates can refer to the job notice given below: