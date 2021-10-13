Home / Education / Employment News / Goa Police recruitment: 734 constable posts on offer, check details
employment news

Goa Police recruitment: 734 constable posts on offer, check details

  • Goa Police recruitment: 734 police constable posts on offer, here's how to apply 
Goa Police recruitment:734 police constable on offer, check details here(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
Goa Police recruitment:734 police constable on offer, check details here(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

Goa Police has released a notification inviting applications for 734 vacancies of Police Constable (armed police). Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of Goa Police at citizen.goapolice.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application form in the prescribed format is November 8.

Goa Police recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 734 vacancies of the police constables out of which 266 vacancies are for unreserved category, 27 vacancies are scheduled castes, 107 vacancies are for the scheduled tribe, 261 vacancies are for OBC and 73 vacancies are for EWS category.

Gao Police recruitment application fee: The application fee is 200 for General Category. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/EWS/OBC and Ex-Serviceman category have to pay 100 as application fee.

Goa Police recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates have to submit the application form in the prescribed format along with the application fee at the counters opened to accept the application form at the police headquarters, Panji-Goa, Mapusa Police Station, Bicholim Police station, Ponda Police Police station, Curchorem Police Station, Margao Town Police Station, and Vasco Police station on or before November 8.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details  below.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa police constable vacancy constable vacancy + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out