Goa Public Service Commission recruitment 2021: Apply for 19 vacancies

Goa Public Service Commission has invited applications for posts of Dietician, junior Ophthalmic Surgeon, librarian, and other posts. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the Goa Public service commission at gpsc.goa.gov.in. Interested candidates can submit the application form in the prescribed format by October 22.

Goa Public service commission recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 19 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is each for the post of a dietician, Junior Ophthalmic Surgeon, Junior Orthopaedic Surgeon, Junior Radiologist. 6 vacancies are for the post of lecturer in surgery and 1 vacancy is for the post of Lecturer in Medicine. 2 vacancies are each for the post of Assistant Professor in Allied Health Science courses in Medical Imaging Technology and Optometry. One vacancy is for the post of librarian, 2 vacancies are for the post of Planning Officer. 1 vaccine is for the post of Dy. Town Planner.

Goa Public service commission recruitment age limit: The age limit of the candidates should not be more than 45 years.

Goa Public service Commission recruitment: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form by October 22 to the below-mentioned address:

“EDC House, Block ‘C’, 1st Floor, Dada Vaidya Road, Panaji-Goa 403001”

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details below