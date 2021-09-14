Goa public service commission to fill 71 veterinary officer, other posts
- Goa public service commission (GPSC) has invited applications to fill a total of 71 vacancies in veterinary officer and other posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission. The last date for submission of the application forms is September 28.
GPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
- Deputy Director of Education/ Deputy Director of Adult Education/Director, State Institute of Education/Principal, District Institute of Education and Training/Deputy Director, Vocational Education: 1 post
- Assistant Director of Education: 2 posts
- Veterinary Officer: 30 posts
- Lecturer in Paediatric Surgery: 1 post
- Junior Paediatrician: 1 post
- Junior Physician: 1 post
- Junior Surgeon: 2 posts
- Tutor in the Institute of Nursing Education: 4 posts
- Associate Professor in Clinical Psychology: 1 post
- Associate Professor in Architecture: 2 posts
- Assistant Professor in Marathi, Economics, Mathematics, Hindi, Chemistry (Physical), Commerce, Geography, Botany: 22 posts
- Assistant Professor in Harmonium: 1 post
- Assistant Public Prosecutor: 3 posts
