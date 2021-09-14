Goa public service commission to fill 71 veterinary officer, other posts

Goa public service commission (GPSC) has invited applications to fill a total of 71 vacancies in veterinary officer and other posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission. The last date for submission of the application forms is September 28.

Apply online

GPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Deputy Director of Education/ Deputy Director of Adult Education/Director, State Institute of Education/Principal, District Institute of Education and Training/Deputy Director, Vocational Education: 1 post

Assistant Director of Education: 2 posts

Veterinary Officer: 30 posts

Lecturer in Paediatric Surgery: 1 post

Junior Paediatrician: 1 post

Junior Physician: 1 post

Junior Surgeon: 2 posts

Tutor in the Institute of Nursing Education: 4 posts

Associate Professor in Clinical Psychology: 1 post

Associate Professor in Architecture: 2 posts

Assistant Professor in Marathi, Economics, Mathematics, Hindi, Chemistry (Physical), Commerce, Geography, Botany: 22 posts

Assistant Professor in Harmonium: 1 post

Assistant Public Prosecutor: 3 posts