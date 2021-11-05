Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts, details here

Goa Shipyard Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of Goa Shipyard Limited on goashipyard.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 15 posts in the organization.

Applications are invited from students who have completed their education between VIIIth to Xth standard in the state of Goa for undergoing Apprenticeship Training at Goa Shipyard Ltd. (GSL). Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed Class 10, 11 and 12. Candidates those who have already undergone such type of training are not eligible to undergo apprenticeship training as per the provisions of the Apprenticeship Act. Priority will be given to Xth pass students followed by IXth pass students and then VIIIth pass students.

Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification. Call letters for selection process will be sent only to shortlisted candidates’.

How to Apply

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form along with other documents to CHIEF General Manager (Hr. & Admin.), Goa Shipyard Limited, Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa-403802 before the last date.

Detailed Notification Here