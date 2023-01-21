Home / Education / Employment News / Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Latest Updates on employment news, exam results
Live

Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Latest Updates on employment news, exam results

employment news
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 11:06 AM IST

Government Jobs 2023 Live Updates: UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, RBI and other government organisations releases notifications to hire various posts including MTS, JE, Apprentice and so on. Check latest updates on employment news below. 

Government Jobs 2023 Live Updates: Sarkari naukri, employment news latest update
Government Jobs 2023 Live Updates: Sarkari naukri, employment news latest update
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Government Jobs 2023 Live Updates: Every week in employment news many government jobs notifications are released by various government organisations to fill different positions. Central government, state government, public sector units, public sector banks along with some other organisations release the notifications to hire various posts. 

Central government organisations including UPSC, SSC, Indian Railways, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Air Force are among the top jobs aspirants look for. In state government, various PSCs conduct various examinations including Civil Services, teaching jobs, police jobs and so on. 

Apart from this, candidates look forward to SBI bank jobs, IBPS jobs, various PSU jobs that are conducted throughout the year. The eligibility criteria to apply for the posts varies from Class 8 pass to graduate or post graduate degree holders. Check latest updates on various jobs, employment news below.  

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 21, 2023 11:06 AM IST

    TNPSC Group 3 Admit Card 2022: Released 

    TNPSC Group 3 Admit Card 2022 has been released. The Combined Civil Services Examination-III (Group-III.A Services) examination will be conducted on January 28, 2023. The admit card can be downloaded by candidates on the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. 

  • Jan 21, 2023 10:56 AM IST

    Employment News Dated 21-27 January

    Cantonment Board, Nasirabad has invited applications from candidates to apply for Safaiwala and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Cantonment Board, Nasirabad at nasirabad.cantt.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 42 posts in the organisation. 

  • Jan 21, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    Government Jobs 2023: UPSC NDA, NA application correction window activated 

    Union Public Service Commission has activated the UPSC NDA I and CDS I Exam 2023 edit facility and choice of centre. Candidates who want to make changes in their application form or wants to add centre of their choice can do it through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

    Details here 

  • Jan 21, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    AAI JE Jobs 2023: Last date to apply for 596 posts 

    AAI will close down the registration process for 596 JE posts. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill Executives Through GATE 2020/GATE 2021/GATE 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of AAI at aai.aero. 

  • Jan 21, 2023 10:28 AM IST

    CDAC Recruitment 2023: Hiring Director, Joint Director posts 

    CDAC is hiring Director and Joint Director posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 1 post of Director and 1 post of Joint Director in the organisation. More details here 

  • Jan 21, 2023 10:22 AM IST

    Employment News 2023: Engineering Department, Chandigarh to hire Group A posts 

    Engineering Department of Chandigarh will hire Executive Engineer and Assistant Landscapping Officer posts. The registration process will get over within 60 days from the date of publication of advetisement in employment news. 

  • Jan 21, 2023 10:16 AM IST

    Sarkari Naukri 2023: Indian Navy to recruit 70 SSC Executive posts 

    Indian Navy will recruit 70 SSC Executive posts in the organisation. The registration process begins today and will end on February 5, 2023. Check complete details here 

  • Jan 21, 2023 10:11 AM IST

    Government Jobs 2023: Employment news for 21-27 January out 

    Employment news for 21-27 January has been released. The newspaper consists of various job notifications for candidates who have passed Class 10, 12, graduation and post graduation. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri

Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Latest Updates on employment news, exam results

employment news
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 11:06 AM IST

Government Jobs 2023 Live Updates: UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, RBI and other government organisations releases notifications to hire various posts including MTS, JE, Apprentice and so on. Check latest updates on employment news below. 

Government Jobs 2023 Live Updates: Sarkari naukri, employment news latest update
Government Jobs 2023 Live Updates: Sarkari naukri, employment news latest update
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Apply for 70 SSC Executive posts, details here

employment news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 08:57 AM IST

Indian Navy will recruit candidates for SSC Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Apply for 70 SSC Executive posts, details here
Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Apply for 70 SSC Executive posts, details here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment 2022; Detailed vacancies released at ssc.nic.in

employment news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 09:24 PM IST

SSC has released the detailed vacancies for the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar in CBIC and CBN recruitment examination, 2023.

SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment 2022; Detailed vacancies released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment 2022; Detailed vacancies released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Indian Army 54th NCC recruitment 2023: Apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in

employment news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 08:37 PM IST

Apply for 55 unmarried males and unmarried females (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel), for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army.

Indian Army 54th NCC recruitment 2023: Apply till Feb 15 at joinindianarmy.nic.in
Indian Army 54th NCC recruitment 2023: Apply till Feb 15 at joinindianarmy.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Google parent company Alphabet announces nearly 12,000 job cuts worldwide

employment news
Updated on Jan 20, 2023 05:05 PM IST

Google's parent company Alphabet has announced about 12,000 job cuts globally on Friday.

"We've decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to employees.(AFP File Photo)
"We've decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to employees.(AFP File Photo)
AFP |
Close Story

MPPSC MO recruitment 2023: Application begins for 1456 Medical Officer posts

employment news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 03:57 PM IST

MPPSC MO recruitment 2023: Apply for 1456 Medical Officers posts till February 19, 2023.

MPPSC MO recruitment 2023: Application begins for 1456 Medical Officer posts
MPPSC MO recruitment 2023: Application begins for 1456 Medical Officer posts
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

KVS Recruitment 2022: Exam dates out for Primary Teacher, Officer & other posts

employment news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 11:40 AM IST

KVS Recruitment 2022 exam dates have been released. Candidates can check the tentative schedule for Primary Teacher, Officer and other posts.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Exam dates out for Primary Teacher, Officer & other posts
KVS Recruitment 2022: Exam dates out for Primary Teacher, Officer & other posts
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022 out at sbi.co.in, here’s direct link to download

employment news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 09:28 AM IST

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022 out at sbi.co.in, here’s direct link to download (HT File)
SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022 out at sbi.co.in, here’s direct link to download (HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment: Last date to apply for 3,500+ posts

employment news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 03:10 PM IST

MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment: Eligible and interested candidates can apply on peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment: Last date to apply for 3,500+ posts
MPPEB Group 2 Recruitment: Last date to apply for 3,500+ posts
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 registration begins on ssc.nic.in; 11,000+ posts on offer

employment news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 08:30 AM IST

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022/23: Candidates can apply on ssc.nic.in till February 17.

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 registration begins on ssc.nic.in; 11,000+ posts on offer(ssc.nic.in)
SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 registration begins on ssc.nic.in; 11,000+ posts on offer(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

OSSC recruitment 2023: Staff Nurse and other posts on offer, apply from Jan 27

employment news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 04:33 PM IST

OSSC has notified vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Junior Laboratory Technician and other posts.

OSSC recruitment 2023: Staff Nurse and other posts on offer, apply from Jan 27(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
OSSC recruitment 2023: Staff Nurse and other posts on offer, apply from Jan 27(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

TSPSC Group 2 recruitment 2023: Apply for 783 Group-II Services posts

employment news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 01:19 PM IST

TSPSC Group 2 recruitment 2023: The application process started for 783 Group-II Services posts.

TSPSC Group 2 recruitment 2023: Apply for 783 Group-II Services posts
TSPSC Group 2 recruitment 2023: Apply for 783 Group-II Services posts
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

RSMSSB to recruit 2730 Informatics Asst posts, apply from January 27

employment news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 10:46 AM IST

RSMSSB will recruit candidates for Informatics Assistant posts. Candidates can apply from January 27, 2023 onwards at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB to recruit 2730 Informatics Asst posts, apply from January 27(rsmssb.gov.in)
RSMSSB to recruit 2730 Informatics Asst posts, apply from January 27(rsmssb.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

AP Police SI Recruitment 2022: Last 2 days to apply on slprb.ap.gov.in

employment news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 09:45 AM IST

AP Police SI Recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates can apply online at slprb.ap.gov.in.

AP Police SI Recruitment 2022: Last 2 days to apply on slprb.ap.gov.in(ANI)
AP Police SI Recruitment 2022: Last 2 days to apply on slprb.ap.gov.in(ANI)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

RPSC SI Interview Letter 2021 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

employment news
Published on Jan 16, 2023 08:10 PM IST

RPSC SI Interview Letter 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

RPSC SI Interview Letter 2021 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here (File Photo)
RPSC SI Interview Letter 2021 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here (File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out