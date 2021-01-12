GPSC Assistant Manager answer key 2021 released, here's direct link

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on Monday released the provisional answer key for the preliminary recruitment examination Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts), (GMDC), Class-2 Post on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) can check the answer key online at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the preliminary examination on January 9, 2021.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by providing appropriate representation on or before January 19, 2021.

"All suggestions are to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper), published herewith on the website. Objections should be sent referring to the Question, Question No. & options of the Master Question Paper," reads the official notice.

