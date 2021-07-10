GRSE recruitment 2021 for 9 posts, Apply on or before July 22
- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has invited applications to fill vacancies in various posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the Defence Shipyards. The last date for submission of application forms is July 22.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has invited applications to fill vacancies in various posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the Defence Shipyards. The last date for submission of application forms is July 22.
GRSE recruitment 2021 vacancy details
General Manager: 2 posts
Additional General Manager: 1 post
Deputy General Manager: 1 post
Senior Manager: 2 posts
Manager Finance: 1 post
Deputy Manager Medical: 2 posts
GRSE recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria
The additional general manager and deputy manager medical posts are on fixed term. "Employees engaged in Fixed Term Contract cannot claim permanency and will not be considered for promotion.
However, in later part of recruitment, if it is seen that requirement will be for a longer period, they may be absorbed in the permanent roll based on the proven track record of their performance and subject to Organizational requirement and availability of vacancies," the GRSE has notified.
Selection will be through interview which is likely to be held in August. The exact dates of the interview have not been announced yet.
-
This is how Vikas Khanna’s pet dog stops him from working on weekend. Watch
-
Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicle’ as summer treat, clip is too cute to handle
-
Smriti Irani shares video featuring Dilip Kumar, leaves netizens emotional
-
US cop delivers food after arresting delivery driver during traffic stop. Watch