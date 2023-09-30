News / Education / Employment News / GRSE Recruitment 2023: Apply for 250 apprentice posts at grse.in till Oct 29

GRSE Recruitment 2023: Apply for 250 apprentice posts at grse.in till Oct 29

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 30, 2023 04:37 PM IST

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) is hiring 250 apprentices. Application process ends on October 29. Apply at grse.in.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, GRSE has begun the application process for 250 apprentice posts today September 30. The application process will end on October 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at grse.in.

GRSE begins application process for 250 apprentice posts, apply online at grse.in

GRSE Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 250 vacancies of which 246 vacancies are for the post of Apprentice and 4 vacancies are for the post of HR Trainee. The upper age should be 26 years for the HR Trainee post.

Vacancy details:

Trade Apprentice (Ex ITI): 134

Trade Apprentice ( Fresher): 40

Graduate Apprentice: 25

Technical Apprentices: 47

HR Trainee: 4

GRSE Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 14 years and the maximum age of the candidates for the post of Trade Apprentice (Ex ITI) should be 25 years. For the post of Trade Apprentice (Fresher), the maximum age should be 20 years and for the post of Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice, the maximum age of the candidates should be 26 years.

GRSE Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at grse.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the Apprentices and Trainee tab

Register and proceed with the application

Submit the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

