Gujarat High Court Civil Judges Recruitment 2025: Registration for 212 posts begins on Feb 1 at gujarathighcourt.nic.in

High Court of Gujarat has invited applications for Civil Judges posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Gujarat High Court at gujarathighcourt.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 212 posts in the organisation. Gujarat HC Civil Judges Recruitment 2025: Registration begins on February 1

The registration process will begin on February 1 and will end on March 1, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

1. Opening date of application: February 1

2. Closing date of application: March 1

3. Prelims exam: March 23

4. Main Written exam: June 15

5. Viva-voca test: August/ September 2025

Eligibility Criteria

A prospective Candidate must possess a Degree in Law from a University recognized by law in India & - Will have to pass the vernacular (Gujarati) language proficiency test. The age limit to apply for the post should not be above 35 years. In case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes or Socially & Educationally Backward Classes or Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) or Economically Weaker Sections, must not have completed 38 years of age.

Application Fee

The candidates belonging to General Category are required to pay Examination Fees of Rs.2000/- plus Bank Charges whereas Rs.1000/- plus Bank Charges are required to be paid by the Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Socially & Educationally Backward Classes, Persons with Benchmark Disability and Economically Weaker Sections Categories. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Gujarat High Court.