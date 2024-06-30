Haryana Constable Recruitment 2024: Applications open for 6,000 Posts, details on eligibility, selection and more

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission HSSC) is accepting applications for the Haryana Police Constable Recruitment to fill a total of 6000 posts. In an official notification, the HSSC said, “Online applications are invited for direct recruitment for 6000 posts of Police department from the Common Eligibility Test(CET) of Group-C qualified candidates.” HSSC is accepting applications for 6,000 Posts of Haryana police constable. Last date to apply is July 8, 2024.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications at hssc.gov.in. The last date to submit the applications is July 8, 2024, till 11:59 PM.

It may be mentioned here that of the total 6000 vacancies, 5000 Posts are for Male Constable (General Duty) and 1000 Posts for Female Constable (General Duty).

Educational qualifications:

To be eligible, candidates must meet the following education qualifications:

Candidate must have passed 10+2 from a recognized education Board/Institution.

Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects.

No extra weightage will be given to the candidate for higher education.

Age criteria:

Candidates are required to meet the following age specifications:

18-25 years (On the first day of the month in which the applications are invited for recruitment of Constable i.e. on 01-06-2024).

Relaxation in Age: Three years of relaxation beyond the prescribed respective upper age limits to candidates of all categories as a one-time measure, said the HSSC.

Selection method:

As per the HSSC, the selection process involves a knowledge test and a physical test. For the physical test, candidates will be selected based on merit obtained in the Common Eligibility Test (CET). Following this, Physical Screening Tests both of which shall be of a qualifying nature only.

The commission said that to make the entire process of the Physical Measurement Test tamper-proof, fair, and impartial, standard digital measurement devices shall be used to enable the candidates are able to read their measurements on a digital display monitor.

The Knowledge Test will have a weightage of 94.5%. The medium of examination will be bilingual (Hindi and English) except where the knowledge of the language of the candidates is to be tested.

To be considered for selection against a post in a general category, a candidate has to secure a minimum of 50% marks in the Knowledge Test. For the reserved category, the minimum cut-off for such candidates is 40%.

Additionally, candidates possessing an NCC certificate will get an extra three marks.