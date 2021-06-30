Haryana: One time registration for group C and group D recruitment closes today

The registration window for the common entrance test for selection to group C and group D posts under the Haryana government closes today. The Chief Minister’s Office has tweeted about the last date of the registration. “Youth desirous of Group C and Group D jobs in the state can register for various recruitments on the One Time Registration Portal till June 30,” it has informed candidates in a tweet which is originally in Hindi.

The deadline for this registration was initially May 31. It was later extended till June 30.

प्रदेश में ग्रुप सी व ग्रुप डी की नौकरी के इच्छुक युवा विभिन्न भर्तियों के लिए वन टाइम रजिस्ट्रेशन पोर्टल पर निर्धारित 30 जून तक पंजीकरण करवा सकते हैं। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) June 29, 2021

This registration is open for Class 10th and 12th pass students.

This scheme was launched in January 2021 and is in line with the centre’s national recruitment agency which is expected to function from September 2021.

Haryana one-time registration portal: How to apply

• Go to the website, https://onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in/eforms/login.aspx

• Enter your mobile number

• Give the details asked in the registration form

• Submit the details

• In case the payment is deducted but is not reflecting on the registration form, then contact the authority.