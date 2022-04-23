HCL recruitment: Apply for 45 vacancies of Graduate Apprentice from April 23

Hindustan Copper Limited has on April 23 has begun the application process for 45 vacancies of Graduate Apprentice. The application process will end on May 13. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of HCL at hindustancopper.com.

The Apprenticeship training will be for 12 months from commencing of the Contract of Apprenticeship. After completion of the apprenticeship training no employment shall be given, therefore, no obligation on part of HCL to offer any employment thereafter.

“The applicants should NOT have completed three years after passing of the qualifying examination as on 01.04.2022, i.e, candidates having passed the Graduation in Engineering in the year 2021, 2020 and 2019 are only eligible to apply”, reads the official notification.

HCL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 45 vacancies out of which 21 vacancies are for Mining, 11 vacancies are for Electrical, 10 for Mechanical, and 3 for civil.

HCL recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates should posses full time Degree course from any institute recognized by the AICTE. For more detailed read notification given below.

Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements must register on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) web page (www.mhrdnats.gov.in). They should also apply online at www.hindustancopper.com, HCL's web portal.

