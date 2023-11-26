Heavy Vehicles Factory Recruitment 2023: Apply for 320 Apprentice posts at boat-srp.com

Heavy Vehicles Factor has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Board of Apprenticeship Training at boat-srp.com. The last date to apply is till December 16, 2023. Heavy Vehicles Factory Recruitment 2023: Apply for 320 Apprentice posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 320 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: November 16, 2023

Last date to apply: December 16, 2023

Declaration of shortlisted list: December 27, 2023

Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates: January 2024

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices: 110 posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 110 posts

Non Engineering Graduate Apprentices: 100 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wants to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Board of Apprenticeship Training (SR) is interested with the task of preparation of shortlist from the online application data. Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through their registered Email id. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for Certificate Verification at HVF, Avadi, Chennai. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Board of Apprenticeship Training.