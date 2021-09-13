HP police constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 1,334 posts from October 1

Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh has invited online applications for recruitment of constables in police department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the mentioned posts through the official site of Himachal Pradesh Police on citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in. The registration of application will begin on October 1, 2021 and the last date to apply for the posts is October 31, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 1,334 constable posts in the state police department. Out of 1,334 posts, 1243 constables will be recruited on general duty, while 91 posts will be as constable drivers (male). Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the selection process and other details below.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be based on

1. physical standard test,

2. physical efficiency test

3. written examination

4. Scrutiny of documents and award of marks for certificates

5. Medical examination

6. Verification of character and antecedent

Fees:

Candidates belonging to general category, Gorkhas and home guards (General/Gorkhas) will have to pay ₹300 as total fee, including processing fee and Covid-19 protocol implementation fee.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/BPL/EWS category and women and home guards (OBC/SC/ST) will have to pay ₹150 as total fee.

Check detailed notifications go to http://citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in:8080/citizen/login.htm

Direct link to apply: www.recruitment.hppolice.gov.in

Note: This link/URL will remain open from 0800 hours on October 1, 2021 to 0800 hours on October, 31.