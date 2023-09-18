News / Education / Employment News / HPCL Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for Engineer, other vacancies

HPCL Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for Engineer, other vacancies

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 18, 2023 09:35 AM IST

HPCL Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply online at hindustanpetroleum.com.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will close the online application process for the recruitment drive of Engineer and other vacancies today. Eligible candidates can apply online at hindustanpetroleum.com. The notification and the direct link to apply are available below.

Vacancy details:

Mechanical Engineer: 57

Electrical Engineer: 16

Instrumentation Engineer: 36

Civil Engineer: 18

Chemical Engineer: 43

Senior Officer – City Gas Distribution (CGD) Operations & Maintenance: 10

Senior Officer - LNG Business: 2

Senior Officer/

Assistant Manager – Biofuel Plant Operations: 1

Senior Officer/ Assistant Manager - CBG Plant Operations: 1

Senior Officer - Sales (Retail/ Lubes/ Direct Sales/ LPG): 30

Senior Officer/ Assistant Manager - NonFuel Business: 4

Senior Officer - EV Charging Station Business: 2

Fire & Safety Officer – Mumbai Refinery: 2

Fire & Safety Officer – Visakh Refinery: 6

Quality Control (QC) Officers: 9

Chartered Accountants: 16

Law Officers: 5

Law Officers – HR: 2

Medical Officer: 4

General Manager (O/o Company Secretary): 1

Information Systems (IS) Officers: 10

Eligibility criteria are different for each post. Check the notification for more details.

Direct link to apply

The application fee is 1180 for unreserved, OBCNC and EWS candidates. SC, ST & PwBD candidates do not have to pay the application fee.

Monday, September 18, 2023
