HPPSC invites applications Assistant District Attorney, ADO posts

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications to fill 25 Assistant District Attorney positions and 52 Agriculture Development Officer positions. The application forms for this recruitment drive is available on the official website of the Commission and candidates can fill and submit the forms till December 21.

Candidates, between 18 and 35 years of age, with professional degree in law with minimum two years experience as an advocate are eligible to apply for Assistant District Attorney post.

Candidates, between 18 and 45 years of age, with B.Sc. (Agr.) under four years Programme and M.Sc. (Agr.) 2nd Class from a College/University recognized by the State/Central Government/ICAR are eligible to apply for Agriculture Development Officer post.

Selection to these posts will be done through a preliminary exam and an interview.

In order to appear in the exam, candidates will be issued admit cards through the official website of the Commission. No admit card will be sent through post, the Commission has informed candidates.

The minimum pass marks in computer based test / offline test (objective or descriptive) are 25% for the candidates of General category and 20% for the candidates of reserved categories, candidates have been informed.

