HPPSC to conduct recruitment tests from Aug 23, check exam day rules
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will conduct computer-based tests from August 23 to 27 for the selection of computer programmers, assistant engineers, process engineer, and Assistant Public Relations Officers.
“The e-Admit Card and instructions to the candidates have been uploaded on Commissions website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates have also been informed through SMS/ emails on their respective Cellular Nos. /e-mail ID(s) provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Application Form,” the Commission has said.
Candidates coming from other states have been asked to register through Covid- e-registration software. “This is for the information of all candidates coming to Himachal Pradesh from other States/UT’s for appearing in the Screening Test/Personality Test being conducted by the Commission from 23rd August,2021 to 27th August,2021 that the State Government of Himachal Pradesh has issued fresh guidelines/Instructions for the effective control of Covid-19 and as per instructions, they have to register themselves through COVID E- REGISTRATION SOFTWARE (https://covid19epass.hp.gov.in/),” the Commission has informed concerned candidates.