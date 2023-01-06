Home / Education / Employment News / HPSC MO recruitment 2023: 120 Medical Officer vacancies notified

HPSC MO recruitment 2023: 120 Medical Officer vacancies notified

employment news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 11:58 AM IST

HPSC has notified 120 vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Medical Officer.

HPSC MO recruitment 2023: 120 Medical Officer vacancies notified
HPSC MO recruitment 2023: 120 Medical Officer vacancies notified
ByHT Education Desk

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has notified vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. The application process will commence on January 12 and the last date for the submission of the application form is February 1.

HPSC MO recruitment 2023 Vacancies: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 120 posts of Medical Officer, Group-A (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana.

HPSC MO recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay 1000 as an application fee. Female applicants and candidates from SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories have to pay 250.

HPSC MO recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should be graduates in Medicine and Surgery from a recognized University. Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matric standard or Higher Education. (Preference shall be given to candidates having MD/I4S degree/PG Diploma recognized by MCI.)

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hpsc vacancies recruitment + 1 more
hpsc vacancies recruitment

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out