HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply for 4476 Teacher posts at hpsc.gov.in
HPSC to recruit candidates for PGT posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in for 4476 teacher posts.
Haryana Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for PGT posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the Teacher posts through the official site of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 4476 posts in the organization. The registration process was started on November 21 and will end on December 12, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: November 21, 2022
- Closing date of application: December 12, 2022
- Date of Exam: 2nd/ 3rd week of February 2023
Vacancy Details
- Post Graduate Teacher for Rest of Mewat Cadre: 613 posts
- Post Graduate Teacher for Rest of Haryana Cadre: 3863 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fees
For male candidates of general category and all reserved categories of other states, the application fees is ₹1000/-. For all female candidates of general category, male/ female candidates of SC/BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM category of Haryana, the application fees is ₹250/-.
